BRIEF-Nucor Corp sees Q3 earnings per share of $0.75 to $0.80
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月15日 / 下午1点48分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Nucor Corp sees Q3 earnings per share of $0.75 to $0.80

2 分钟阅读

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Nucor Corp:

* Nucor Corp sees Q3 earnings per share of $0.75 to $0.80

* Says ‍Q3 of 2017 expected earnings are lower than qualitative guidance provided with Q2 of 2017 earnings release​

* Says expect steel mills segment’s earnings in Q3 of 2017 to decrease compared to Q2 of 2017​

* Says continued import pressure has not allowed pricing to keep pace with increasing raw material costs during Q3 of 2017​

* Says Nucor Steel Louisiana experienced unplanned outages for most of Q3, leading to significantly lower Q3 earnings estimate for raw materials segment​

* Says Q3 earnings per share view $1.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says profitability of steel products segment in Q3 of 2017 is expected to be improved from Q2 of 2017, but less than Q3 of 2016​

* Says “Imports continue to negatively impact U.S. Steel industry”

* Says ‍forecasted Q3 earnings of plate mills expected to be significantly less than that expected when providing qualitative guidance in July​

* Says expect to resume operations in ‍Nucor Steel Louisiana early October​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

