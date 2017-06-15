FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月前
BRIEF-Nucor expects Q2 profit in range of $1.00-$1.05/shr
2017年6月15日

BRIEF-Nucor expects Q2 profit in range of $1.00-$1.05/shr

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

June 15 (Reuters) - Nucor Corp

* Nucor announces guidance for its second quarter earnings

* Nucor corp - expects q2 results to be in range of $1.00 to $1.05 per diluted share

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Nucor - expect decreased performance of our steel mills segment, particularly of our sheet mills and bar mills, in q2 of 2017 compared to q1 of 2017

* Nucor corp says "‍imports continue to negatively impact u.s. Steel industry​"

* Nucor corp says q2 earnings guidance range is a decrease compared to q1 of 2017 consolidated net earnings of $1.11 per diluted share

* Performance of our downstream products segment is expected to improve in q2 of 2017 as compared to q1 of 2017

* Our raw materials segment's performance is expected to increase in q2 of 2017 as compared to q1 of 2017

* Nucor - market conditions for hot-rolled sheet products have been "more challenging" than expected earlier in quarter due to "aggressive competition"

* Nucor-Final determinations in cut-to-length plate trade cases having positive impact as steel imports of subsidized products have decreased in first 5 months of 2017 versus 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

