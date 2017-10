Oct 24 (Reuters) - Nufarm Ltd:

* Agrees to acquire European product portfolio from Adama Agricultural Solutions​ and Syngenta AG for cash consideration of US$490 million

* Portfolio is expected to contribute net sales of about A$250M and EBITDA of about A$95-100 MLN in 2019 financial year

* Acquisition to be mid to high single digit earnings per share accretive (pre-amortisation) in first full year of Nufarm ownership