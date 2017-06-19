BRIEF-Nussdorf Family is considering potential restructuring of operations and capital structure of Perfumania Holdings

June 19 (Reuters) - Perfumania Holdings Inc-

* Nussdorf Family says it is considering potential alternatives in connection with potential restructuring of operations and capital structure of perfumania holdings

* Nussdorf Family says any such restructuring could encompass a restructuring of perfumania holdings' subsidiary retail operations - sec filing

* Nussdorf Family - moreover, such alternatives could potentially involve payment by perfumania holdings of up to $2.00 in cash to stockholders of co in a restructuring

* Nussdorf Family - such restructuring would involve members of the family potentially being sole stockholders of perfumania holdings after consummation Source text: (bit.ly/2stIg3Y) Further company coverage: