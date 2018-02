BRIEF-Nustar Energy L.P. And Nustar GP Holdings, Llc Announce Merger Agreement

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Nustar Gp Holdings Llc:

* NUSTAR ENERGY L.P. AND NUSTAR GP HOLDINGS, LLC ANNOUNCE MERGER AGREEMENT, ANTICIPATED DISTRIBUTION RESET AND EARNINGS RESULTS FOR FOURTH QUARTER 2017

* NUSTAR GP HOLDINGS LLC - NSH UNITHOLDERS WOULD RECEIVE 0.55 OF A PARTNERSHIP COMMON UNIT IN EXCHANGE FOR EACH NSH UNIT THEY OWN AT CLOSING

* NUSTAR GP HOLDINGS LLC - ‍TRANSACTION WOULD RESULT IN APPROXIMATELY 23.6 MILLION ADDITIONAL COMMON UNITS BEING ISSUED BY PARTNERSHIP​

* NUSTAR GP HOLDINGS LLC - WILLIAM GREEHEY, CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF NSH & PARTNERSHIP AGREED TO VOTE NSH UNITS CONTROLLED BY HIM IN FAVOR OF DEAL

* NUSTAR GP HOLDINGS - MERGER AGREEMENT WAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY NSH‘S CONFLICTS COMMITTEE AND BY PARTNERSHIP‘S NOMINATING/GOVERNANCE & CONFLICTS COMMITTEE​

* NUSTAR GP HOLDINGS - ENTERED AGREEMENT THAT WOULD RESULT IN MERGER OF CO WITH UNIT OF NUSTAR ENERGY THROUGH UNIT-FOR-UNIT EXCHANGE

* NUSTAR GP HOLDINGS - FOR Q4, NUSTAR ENERGY REPORTED NET LOSS APPLICABLE TO COMMON LIMITED PARTNERS OF $0.00 PER UNIT

* NUSTAR GP HOLDINGS LLC - CO'S Q4 NET INCOME WAS $0.17 PER UNIT