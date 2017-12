BRIEF-Nutanix Reports Q1 Gaap Loss Per Share $0.39

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Nutanix Inc:

* NUTANIX REPORTS FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SEES Q2 2018 NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.20 TO $0.22

* Q1 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.39

* SEES Q2 2018 REVENUE $280 MILLION TO $285 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.26 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q2 REVENUE VIEW $282.0 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.25 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* - QTRLY REVENUE ‍$275.6 MILLION, GROWING 46% YEAR-OVER-YEAR FROM $188.6 MILLION IN Q1 OF FISCAL 2017​

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $266.9 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)