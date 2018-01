Jan 16 (Reuters) - Nutrien Ltd:

* NUTRIEN ANNOUNCES SALE OF ITS EQUITY POSITION IN ISRAEL CHEMICALS LTD.

* UNIT POTASH CORP OF SASKATCHEWAN INTENDS TO SELL 176.1 MILLION SHARES OF ISRAEL CHEMICALS LTD IN A PRIVATE SECONDARY OFFERING​

* ‍NUTRIEN EXPECTS TO RECEIVE APPROXIMATELY US$700 MILLION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF SHARES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: