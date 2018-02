Feb 22 (Reuters) - Nuuvera Inc:

* NUUVERA ENTERS INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE REMAINING INTEREST IN ARA-AVANTI RX ANALYTICS INC.

* NUUVERA INC - ‍TOTAL CONSIDERATION FOR AVANTI TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $43 MILLION​

* NUUVERA INC - ‍PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT, PURCHASE PRICE FOR 49% INTEREST OF AVANTI IS $35 MILLION​