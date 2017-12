Dec 21 (Reuters) - Nuvasive Inc:

* NUVASIVE COMMENTS ON EXPECTED IMPACT OF U.S. TAX REFORM

* NUVASIVE INC - ‍SAVINGS FROM TAX REFORM EXPECTED TO BOOST FORWARD-LOOKING FREE CASH FLOW, NON-GAAP EPS IN EXCESS OF 10 % PER YEAR BEGINNING IN 2018​

* NUVASIVE -EARLY ANALYSIS INDICATE NON-GAAP TAX RATE TO DROP INTO LOW 20 PERCENT RANGE IN 2018 AND IN FUTURE PERIODS CONVERGE TO 20 PERCENT NON-GAAP TAX RATE