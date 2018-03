March 5 (Reuters) - Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc :

* NUVERRA ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS INC - CHAIRMAN AND CEO, MARK. D. JOHNSRUD, IS LEAVING COMPANY, EFFECTIVE MARCH 2, 2018

* NUVERRA ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS - ‍ CHARLES THOMPSON NAMED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD AND INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE ON BOARD​