Feb 27 (Reuters) - NuVista Energy Ltd:

* NUVISTA ENERGY LTD. ANNOUNCES ISSUANCE OF $220 MILLION OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES

* NUVISTA ENERGY LTD - ‍ENTERED INTO UNDERWRITING AGREEMENT OF $220 MILLION 6.50% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MARCH 2, 2023​

* NUVISTA ENERGY LTD - ‍2023 NOTES WILL BE ISSUED AT PAR​