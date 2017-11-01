FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-NuVista Energy reports Q3 FFO $0.24 per share
频道
专题
特朗普料借亚洲之行就朝核问题向习近平施压
半岛局势
特朗普料借亚洲之行就朝核问题向习近平施压
焦点：特斯拉推迟Model 3量产时间且创史上最大季度亏损 股价重挫
深度分析
焦点：特斯拉推迟Model 3量产时间且创史上最大季度亏损 股价重挫
美国不参与的TPP谈判接近尾声
国际财经
美国不参与的TPP谈判接近尾声
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月1日 / 凌晨12点47分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-NuVista Energy reports Q3 FFO $0.24 per share

1 分钟阅读

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Nuvista Energy Ltd

* Nuvista energy ltd. Announces third quarter 2017 financial and operating results and 2018 outlook

* Nuvista energy ltd says ‍Q3 2017 production of 29,405 Boe/d versus q3 2016 production of 24,898 Boe/d.​

* Nuvista energy ltd says FY ‍capital spending levels are expected to come in at top of, or marginally above prior guidance range of $280 - $300 million​

* Qtrly basic FFO $0.24 per share‍​

* ‍Re-affirm q4 production guidance range of 35,000 to 38,000 boe/d and fy 2017 production guidance range of 28,000 to 31,000 boe/d

* 2018 production guidance is unchanged at 35,000 to 40,000 Boe/d while capex has been lowered by 5% to a range of $270mm to $310mm

* Says 2018 ‍capex guidance has been lowered by 5% to a range of $270 million to $310 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below