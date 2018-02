Feb 12 (Reuters) - Nuvista Energy Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES SIGNIFICANT QUARTERLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS AND YEAR END 2017 RESERVES GROWTH

* SAYS NO CHANGE TO 2018 GUIDANCE

* ‍PRODUCED 37,400 BOE/D FOR Q4 OF 2017, NEAR TOP OF GUIDANCE RANGE OF 35,000 - 38,000 BOE/D​

* ‍FULL YEAR 2017 PRODUCTION WAS APPROXIMATELY 29,800 BOE/D VERSUS FULL YEAR GUIDANCE OF 28,000 - 31,000 BOE/D​

* ‍PRODUCTION FOR Q1 OF 2018 IS ANTICIPATED TO BE IN RANGE OF 34,500 - 36,000 BOE/D​