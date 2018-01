Jan 15 (Reuters) - Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* NUVO PHARMACEUTICALS (IRELAND) LIMITED ACQUIRES U.S. PRODUCT RIGHTS TO RESULTZ® FROM PIEDMONT PHARMACEUTICALS LLC

* NUVO PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, $1.5 MILLION WAS PAID TO PIEDMONT FOR DEAL ON CLOSE USING EXISTING CASH ON HAND​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: