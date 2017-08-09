FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 天前
BRIEF-Nuvo Pharmac reports Q2 loss per share of C$0.02 from cont ops
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
半岛局势
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月9日 / 晚上9点08分 / 4 天前

BRIEF-Nuvo Pharmac reports Q2 loss per share of C$0.02 from cont ops

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Nuvo Pharmaceuticals™ announces 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 loss per share c$0.02 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue c$3.1 million versus c$8.1 million

* Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc - at quarter end, ‍cash and short-term investments increased to $20.0 million with no debt​

* Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍reallocation of resources included reduction in size of primary care sales force that markets pennsaid 2% to physicians​

* Nuvo Pharmaceuticals - has not yet seen negative impact from sales force reduction that might impact typical commercial bottle ordering patterns​

* Nuvo Pharmaceuticals- ‍expects horizon's cost reallocation initiatives to also result in decrease in no. Of product samples horizon distributes to physicians​

* Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍reduction in sample product orders from horizon will have a negative impact on company's future financial results​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below