FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天前
BRIEF-NV5 Global posts Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.56
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月3日 / 晚上8点21分 / 2 天前

BRIEF-NV5 Global posts Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.56

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 3 (Reuters) - NV5 Global Inc

* NV5 announces record second quarter and year-to-date 2017 financial results; raises guidance

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $1.62 to $1.76

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.56

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.40

* Q2 revenue $85.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $82.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.22 to $2.36

* NV5 Global Inc - expects FY 2017 total revenues, including impact of acquisitions closed through July 1, 2017, to range from $340 million to $358 million​

* NV5 Global Inc - NV5 raises full-year 2017 guidance, expects total revenues to range from $340 million to $358 million

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.22, revenue view $341.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* NV5 Global Inc - backlog was $261.1 million as of July 1, 2017, a 15 pct increase from $225.2 million as of April 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below