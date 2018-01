BRIEF-NV5 Secures $12 Mln In Environmental Compliance Contracts

Jan 29 (Reuters) - NV5 Global Inc:

* NV5 AWARDED $12M IN ENVIRONMENTAL COMPLIANCE CONTRACTS ON 200 MILES OF NATURAL GAS PIPELINE PROJECTS IN MID-ATLANTIC STATES

* NV5 GLOBAL SAYS ‍IT WAS SELECTED BY TRANSCANADA CORP TO PROVIDE ENVIRONMENTAL INSPECTION, MANAGEMENT, COMPLIANCE SUPPORT SERVICES ON TWO MAJOR PROJECTS

* NV5 GLOBAL INC - ‍BOTH PROJECTS ARE REGULATED BY FEDERAL ENERGY REGULATORY COMMISSION (FERC) AND ARE SCHEDULED TO GO IN-SERVICE BY DECEMBER 1, 2018​