Oct 30 (Reuters) - Pentair Plc

* Reg-nVent files SEC form 10 for planned spin-off from Pentair

* Pentair Plc - ‍nVent Electric filed initial form 10 registration statement with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission​

* Pentair Plc - ‍Pentair’s separation into two independent, publicly-traded companies remains on track to be completed in Q2 of 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: