Feb 14 (Reuters) - Nvr Inc:

* NVR, INC. ANNOUNCES SHARE REPURCHASE

* NVR INC - ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED REPURCHASE OF $300 MILLION OF ITS OUTSTANDING COMMON STOCK​

* NVR INC - COMPANY INDICATED THAT $300 MILLION AUTHORIZATION IS A CONTINUATION OF STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM THAT BEGAN IN 1994