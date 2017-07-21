BRIEF-NVR Inc announces second quarter results

July 21 (Reuters) - Nvr Inc

* NVR Inc Announces second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $35.19

* Q2 revenue $1.544 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.58 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $28.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* NVR Inc - ‍new orders in Q2 of 2017 increased 8% to 4,678 units, when compared to 4,324 units in Q2 of 2016​

* NVR Inc - ‍homebuilding revenues in Q2 of 2017 totaled $1.51 billion, 11% higher than year earlier period​

* NVR Inc - company's backlog of homes sold but not settled as of June 30, 2017 increased on a unit basis by 9% to 8,813 units

* NVR Inc - ‍gross profit margin in Q2 of 2017 increased to 19.5%, compared to 17.3% in Q2 of 2016​

* NVR Inc - ‍gross profit margin was favorably impacted by modest improvement in pricing combined with moderating construction costs in quarter​