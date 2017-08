July 24 (Reuters) - Nxp Semiconductors Nv

* NXP Semiconductors NV - ‍effective August 6, 2017, chief financial officer Daniel Durn is leaving company

* NXP Semiconductors NV - ‍NXP announced Peter Kelly will return to role of executive vice president and chief financial officer​

* Kelly will continue to retain his responsibilities for strategy and M&A of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: