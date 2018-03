March 2 (Reuters) - Nxp Semiconductors Nv:

* NXP SEMICONDUCTORS ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF 5.75% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023

* NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV - ‍WILL UTILIZE CASH ON ITS BALANCE SHEET TO FUND PLANNED NOTE REDEMPTION​

* NXP SEMICONDUCTORS-‍THROUGH UNITS, DELIVERED NOTICE TO HOLDERS OF 5.75 PERCENT SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023 IT WILL REDEEM $500 MILLION OUTSTANDING PRINCIPLE ON APRIL 2​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: