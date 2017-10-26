FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nxp Semiconductors NV reports qtrly earnings per share $0.31
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
2017年10月26日 / 凌晨12点57分 / 2 天前

BRIEF-Nxp Semiconductors NV reports qtrly earnings per share $0.31

1 分钟阅读

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Nxp Semiconductors Nv

* NXP Semiconductors reports third quarter 2017 results

* NXP Semiconductors NV qtrly revenue of $2.39 billion, a decline of 3 percent year on year‍​

* NXP Semiconductors NV qtrly earnings per share $0.31

* NXP Semiconductors NV says continues to support and recommend the $110 Qualcomm offer for acceptance to NXP shareholders‍​

* NXP Semiconductors NV says within the automotive group, third quarter revenue was $948 million, up 11 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

