BRIEF-NY A.G. Schneiderman, coalition of AGs expand investigation into opioid crisis
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月19日

BRIEF-NY A.G. Schneiderman, coalition of AGs expand investigation into opioid crisis

1 分钟阅读

Sept 19 (Reuters) - New York A.G. Schneiderman:

* New York A.G. Schneiderman, bipartisan coalition of AGs expand multistate investigation into opioid crisis

* Says served subpoenas to Endo International, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceutical/Cephalon Inc and Allergan

* Says Attorneys General have also served a supplemental investigative subpoena on Purdue Pharma

* Attorneys General demanded information about distribution practices from AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, McKesson Source text - (on.ny.gov/2fxs8sO)

