Jan 4 (Reuters) - NY DEPARTMENT OF FINANCIAL SERVICES:

* DFS FINES WESTERN UNION $60 MILLION FOR VIOLATIONS OF NEW YORK‘S ANTI-MONEY LAUNDERING LAWS, “IGNORING SUSPICIOUS TRANSACTIONS” TO LOCATIONS IN CHINA

* NY DEPARTMENT OF FINANCIAL SERVICES - INVESTIGATION FINDS WESTERN UNION FAILED TO IMPLEMENT ANTI-MONEY LAUNDERING COMPLIANCE BETWEEN 2004 AND 2012