Oct 30 (Reuters) - Oakridge Holdings Inc:

* Maturity date of DIP loan agreement, dates of certain “milestones” contained in DIP loan agreement extended by 120 days - SEC Filing​

* Milestone date by which bankruptcy court to have entered order confirming reorganization plan for Stinar HG extended to Dec 30, 2017​