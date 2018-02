BRIEF-Oaktree Capital Group Announces Launch Of Public Offering Of Class A Units

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Oaktree Capital Group Llc:

* OAKTREE CAPITAL GROUP, LLC ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF PUBLIC OFFERING OF CLASS A UNITS

* OAKTREE CAPITAL GROUP LLC - ‍ANNOUNCED A PUBLIC OFFERING OF 5 MILLION CLASS A UNITS BY OAKTREE​

* OAKTREE CAPITAL GROUP LLC - ‍INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ACQUIRE INTERESTS IN ITS BUSINESS FROM CERTAIN OF ITS DIRECTORS, OTHERS​

* OAKTREE CAPITAL GROUP LLC - ‍WILL NOT RETAIN ANY PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF CLASS A UNITS IN OFFERING​