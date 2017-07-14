FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
21 天前
BRIEF-Oaktree Capital sends letter to boards of directors of Tembec and Rayonier
2017年7月14日 / 下午4点38分 / 21 天前

BRIEF-Oaktree Capital sends letter to boards of directors of Tembec and Rayonier

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 14 (Reuters) - Oaktree Capital Management L.P. :

* Oaktree sends letter to boards of directors of Tembec and Rayonier

* Oaktree Capital - Believe Rayonier's current offer "significantly undervalues" Tembec​ ‍​

* Oaktree​ Capital says sent letter to boards Tembec, Rayonier advanced materials conveying them of its intention to vote against Rayonier-Tembec deal

* ‍Oaktree Capital says investment funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management L.P. own 19.9% of the common stock of Tembec Inc​

* Oaktree Capital says if Rayonier's offer is not increased, "Believe Tembec shareholders would be better off if Tembec remains independent"

* Oaktree Capital says believe a "More equitable sharing of transaction synergies", combined Tembec and Rayonier company's future prospects is warranted Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

