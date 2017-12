Nov 30 (Reuters) - Countryside Properties Plc’s Bookrunner:

* SAYS‍​ ‍OAKTREE INTENDS TO SELL APPROXIMATELY 58.5 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES IN COUNTRYSIDE

* SAYS ‍PLACING SHARES REPRESENT APPROXIMATELY 13% OF COMPANY‘S ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL​​

* SAYS‍​ ‍BARCLAYS BANK PLC AND NUMIS SECURITIES LIMITED ARE ACTING AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS

* SAYS ‍PLACING SHARES ARE BEING OFFERED BY WAY OF AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD, TO BE LAUNCHED IMMEDIATELY ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: