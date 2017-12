Dec 1 (Reuters) - Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp:

* OAKTREE SPECIALTY LENDING CORPORATION ANNOUNCES NEW $600 MILLION SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* OAKTREE SPECIALTY LENDING CORP - ‍ENTERED INTO A NEW SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF $600 MILLION WHICH EXPIRES IN NOVEMBER 2020​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: