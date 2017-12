Nov 29 (Reuters) - Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp:

* OAKTREE SPECIALTY LENDING CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FOURTH FISCAL QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* OAKTREE SPECIALTY LENDING CORP - ‍NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2017 OF $6.16​

* OAKTREE SPECIALTY LENDING CORP - QTRLY ‍LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.89​