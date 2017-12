BRIEF-Oasis Petroleum Announces Delaware Basin Acquisition For About $946 Mln

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Oasis Petroleum Inc:

* OASIS PETROLEUM ANNOUNCES DELAWARE BASIN ACQUISITION AND PROVIDES OPERATIONAL UPDATES

* OASIS PETROLEUM INC - DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $946 MILLION

* OASIS PETROLEUM INC - OASIS EXPECTS TO DIVEST NON-CORE WILLISTON BASIN ACREAGE UP TO $500 MILLION IN 2018

* OASIS PETROLEUM INC - DEAL CONSISTS OF ABOUT $483 MILLION IN CASH AND 46 MILLION SHARES OF CO‘S COMMON STOCK

* OASIS PETROLEUM - ENTERED DEFINITIVE PURCHASE AND SALE AGREEMENT WITH FORGE ENERGY LLC TO BUY 20,300 NET ACRES IN DELAWARE BASIN

* OASIS PETROLEUM - DEAL TO BE FUNDED THROUGH A COMBINATION OF OAS SHARES, DRAW ON CO‘S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, AND/OR CAPITAL MARKETS TRANSACTIONS

* OASIS PETROLEUM INC - DEAL ACCRETIVE TO PER-SHARE NAV, LONG TERM CASH FLOW, BALANCE SHEET, CORE INVENTORY AND OVERALL INVENTORY

* OASIS PETROLEUM INC - GUIDANCE FOR Q4 OF 2017 IS INCREASED FROM 69,000 - 72,000 BOE PER DAY, TO 71,000 - 73,000 BOE PER DAY

* OASIS - PRODUCTION FOR OCT WAS ABOUT 70,000 BOE PER DAY, NOV OPERATIONAL PRODUCTION EXCEEDED 72,000 BOE PER DAY, SURPASSING PLANNED 2017 EXIT RATE