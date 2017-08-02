FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Oasis Petroleum Inc Q2 earnings per share $0.07
2017年8月2日 / 晚上9点43分 / 9 天内

BRIEF-Oasis Petroleum Inc Q2 earnings per share $0.07

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Oasis Petroleum Inc

* Oasis Petroleum Inc announces quarter ended June 30, 2017 earnings

* Q2 earnings per share $0.07

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.05

* Says ‍produced over 66,000 Boepd in July 2017, up from 61,943 Boepd produced in Q2 of 2017​

* Says ‍expect to complete 48 gross operated wells and produce between 67,500 and 69,500 Boepd in second half of 2017​

* Says ‍continue to expect to hit exit rate of 72,000 Boepd​

* Oasis Petroleum - ‍Q2 production was adversely impacted by additional workover activity and a completion schedule weighted towards end of quarter​

* Qtrly ‍total revenue $254.1 million versus $179.1 million

* Q2 revenue view $252.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

