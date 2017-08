June 14 (Reuters) - Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB:

* Oasmia Pharmaceutical enters into new exclusive marketing and distribution agreement concerning Russia and other CIS markets

* Says terms in agreement are similar to previous agreement for region

* Oasmia Pharmaceutical - Oasmia and Hetero Group also signed a letter of intent regarding India and South America, which will be negotiated separately