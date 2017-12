Dec 5 (Reuters) - Obseva Sa:

* OBSEVA INITIATES PROLONG, THE PHASE 2A CLINICAL TRIAL OF OBE022 IN PRETERM LABOR

* OBSEVA SA - ‍OBSEVA EXPECTS TO ANNOUNCE PRELIMINARY RESULTS FROM 60 PATIENTS IN PART B OF PROLONG TRIAL IN LATE 2018​