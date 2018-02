Jan 31 (Reuters) - Obsidian Energy Ltd:

* OBSIDIAN ENERGY ANNOUNCES LEGACY ASSET DISPOSITION

* ‍REVISING OUR FULL YEAR PRODUCTION AND OPERATING COST GUIDANCE TO REFLECT IMPACT OF DISPOSITION​

* SEES ‍2018 PRODUCTION 29,000 BOE PER DAY​ TO 30,000 BOE PER DAY​

* SEES 2018 OPERATING COSTS OF $13.00 - $13.50 PER BOE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: