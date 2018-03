BRIEF-Obsidian Energy Keeps 2018 Guidance Unchanged

March 7 (Reuters) - Obsidian Energy Ltd:

* OBSIDIAN ENERGY ANNOUNCES YEAR END 2017 FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS AND PROPOSED COMMON SHARE CONSOLIDATION

* OBSIDIAN ENERGY LTD - Q4 2017 PRODUCTION WAS 31,447 BOE PER DAY, 10 PERCENT HIGHER THAN PREVIOUS YEAR, ADJUSTED FOR A&D

* OBSIDIAN ENERGY LTD - WILL PROPOSE A CONSOLIDATION OF OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES AT UPCOMING ANNUAL AND GENERAL MEETING

* OBSIDIAN ENERGY LTD - TOTAL 2018 GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED

* OBSIDIAN ENERGY LTD - PROPOSED CONSOLIDATION OF SHARES IS IN A 3:1 RATIO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)