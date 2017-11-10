BRIEF-Obsidian Energy Ltd Q3 FFO per share $‍0.08​

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Obsidian Energy Ltd
* Obsidian Energy announces strong third quarter results and 2018 budget
* Obsidian Energy Ltd - forecasting full year 2017 production at high end of our 30,500 - 31,500 boe per day guidance range
* Obsidian Energy Ltd - anticipate five percent production growth in 2018 while investing only 80 percent of funds flow from operations
* Obsidian Energy Ltd - remain on track to meet full year 2017 capital guidance
* Obsidian Energy Ltd qtrly FFO per share $0.08
* Obsidian Energy - average corporate production for Q3 2017 was 30,166 boe per day, compared with 41,233 boe per day in Q3 2016
