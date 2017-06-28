FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月内
BRIEF-Obsidian Energy Ltd says named in lawsuit due to previously disclosed accounting practices
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月28日 / 下午2点45分 / 1 个月内

BRIEF-Obsidian Energy Ltd says named in lawsuit due to previously disclosed accounting practices

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 28 (Reuters) - Obsidian Energy Ltd:

* Co named in lawsuit due to previously disclosed accounting practices

* Do not anticipate matter to materially alter business activities of company

* Three of its former employees were named in a law suit filed by U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

* ‍Law suit is based on certain historic Penn West accounting practices, discovered by company and reported to SEC in July 2014 ​

* Obsidian Energy Ltd says co formerly named Penn West Petroleum Ltd

* ‍Obsidian Energy Ltd says co, formerly named Penn West Petroleum Ltd, and three former employees named in a law suit filed by U.S. SEC​

* As a result of co's investigation, and correction of practices, Penn West restated historic financial statements & results on Sept 18, 2014

* SEC's complaint requests entry of injunctive relief preventing a reoccurrence of practices and certain financial relief Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below