Feb 20 (Reuters) - OC OERLIKON CORPORATION AG PFAEFFIKON:

* OERLIKON AND BOEING COLLABORATE IN ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING

* OERLIKON AND BOEING TO CREATE STANDARD PROCESSES FOR 3D-PRINTED STRUCTURAL TITANIUM AEROSPACE PARTS

* 5-YEAR AGREEMENT SUPPORTS CREATION OF STANDARD TITANIUM ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING PROCESSES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)