June 21 (Reuters) - OC OERLIKON CORPORATION AG PFAEFFIKON :

* OERLIKON AND GE ADDITIVE SIGN MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING FOR ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING COLLABORATION

* FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT BETWEEN OERLIKON AND GE SPECIFIES PROVISION OF ADDITIVE MACHINES AND SERVICES BY GE TO OERLIKON Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)