BRIEF-OC Oerlikon FY Result From Continuing Operations Up 78.0 Pct At CHF 146 Million

March 6 (Reuters) - OC OERLIKON CORPORATION AG PFAEFFIKON :

* FY GROUP RESULT FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS UP 78.0 % TO CHF 146 MILLION

* RAISING DIVIDEND PAYOUT TO CHF 0.35 PER SHARE

* FY ORDER INTAKE INCREASED YEAR-ON-YEAR BY 24.5 % TO CHF 3,005 MILLION

* FY SALES WERE 22.1 % HIGHER YEAR-ON-YEAR AT CHF 2,847 MILLION

* FY EBITDA INCREASED 24.3 % TO CHF 415 MILLION

* EBIT FOR 2017 WAS CHF 219 MILLION, OR 7.7 % OF GROUP SALES

* FY NET INCOME TOTALED CHF 152 MILLION IN 2017, OR EARNINGS PER SHARE OF CHF 0.44

* EXPECTS ORDER INTAKE TO INCREASE UP TO CHF 3.4 BILLION AND SALES TO AROUND CHF 3.2 BILLION FOR 2018

* SEES FY 2018 IMPROVED EBITDA MARGIN, AFTER OFFSETTING INVESTMENTS, OF AROUND 15 % Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)