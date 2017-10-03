FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Occidental Petroleum says operations have returned to pre-Hurricane Harvey levels
2017年10月3日 / 下午1点30分 / 15 天前

BRIEF-Occidental Petroleum says operations have returned to pre-Hurricane Harvey levels

1 分钟阅读

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum Corp:

* Occidental Petroleum provides Hurricane Harvey business impact update

* Occidental Petroleum Corp - operations have returned to pre-hurricane harvey levels

* Occidental Petroleum Corp - overall Hurricane Harvey caused minimal disruptions to operations

* Occidental Petroleum Corp - expects Hurricane Harvey financial and production impact to be limited to Q3

* Occidental Petroleum - ‍for Q3, impacts of Hurricane Harvey anticipated to be chemicals segment pre-tax income reduction of approximately $60 million​

* Occidental - ‍for Q3, impacts of Hurricane Harvey are anticipated to be midstream segment pre-tax income reduction of approximately $10 million​

* Occidental Petroleum - for Q3, impacts of Hurricane Harvey are anticipated to be Permian resources daily production reduced by about 1,000 bor per day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

