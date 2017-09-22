FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ocean Rig UDW Inc announces the completion of its restructuring
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月22日 / 中午11点55分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Ocean Rig UDW Inc announces the completion of its restructuring

2 分钟阅读

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Ocean Rig UDW Inc

* Ocean Rig UDW Inc announces the completion of its restructuring and the occurrence of the restructuring effective date

* Ocean Rig UDW Inc - ‍company’s amended and restated rights agreement terminated​

* Ocean Rig UDW - ‍total cash of at least $690 million, including about $20 million restricted cash associated with Ocean Rig Apollo estimated as of September 30​

* Ocean Rig UDW Inc - ‍ estimated as of September 30, 2017, debt of about $567 million, including about $117 million associated with Ocean Rig Apollo​

* Ocean Rig UDW Inc - backlog of about $1.2 billion, including about $109 million in termination fees associated with Ocean Rig Apollo, estimated as of Sept 30

* Ocean Rig UDW Inc - ‍co may terminate management services agreement at any time, subject to payment of $30 million; convenience termination fee​

* Ocean Rig UDW - may terminate TMS deal subject to payment of termination fee of over $150 million that shall be reduced ratably on daily basis over term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below