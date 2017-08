July 17 (Reuters) - Ocean Rig UDW Inc:

* Ocean Rig UDW Inc - Lundin Norway as has declared their third option to extend existing contract of Leiv Eiriksson

* Ocean Rig UDW Inc - in addition, co has granted Lundin 2 additional options to drill further wells in future

* Ocean Rig UDW Inc - should Lundin exercise its additional seven one-well options, currently un-declared, rig could be employed until Q1 of 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: