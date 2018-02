BRIEF-Oceaneering Announces Amendment And Extension Of Its Revolving Credit Facility

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Oceaneering International Inc:

* OCEANEERING ANNOUNCES THE AMENDMENT AND EXTENSION OF ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND COMPLETES EARLY REPAYMENT OF TERM LOAN DEBT

* OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC - ‍AMENDED OCT 2014 CREDIT AGREEMENT TO EXTEND MATURITIES OF ITS $500 MILLION UNDRAWN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY​

* OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL - ‍TOTAL COMMITMENTS UNDER AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT TO BE $500 MILLION UNTIL OCT 2021, AND THEREAFTER, $450 MILLION UNTIL JAN 2023​

* OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC - ‍ORIGINAL CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDED FOR A $300 MILLION TERM LOAN THAT WAS PAID OFF IN CONJUNCTION WITH AMENDMENT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: