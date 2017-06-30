FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
BRIEF-OceanFirst Financial reports agreement to acquire Sun Bancorp
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月30日 / 上午10点13分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-OceanFirst Financial reports agreement to acquire Sun Bancorp

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

June 30 (Reuters) - Oceanfirst Financial Corp:

* OceanFirst Financial Corp. announces agreement to acquire Sun Bancorp, Inc.

* Says ‍transaction is valued at approximately $25.27 per sun common share​

* Says ‍transaction is valued at approximately $487 million in aggregate.​

* OceanFirst Financial Corp says under terms of merger agreement, deal unanimously approved by boards of directors of both companies

* OceanFirst Financial Corp - expects to incur one-time pre-tax merger and integration costs of approximately $46 million

* OceanFirst Financial - consideration a sun shareholder will receive is equivalent to 0.7884 shares of oceanfirst common stock and $3.78 in cash per share of sun common stock

* OceanFirst Financial Corp - ‍transaction is expected to be accretive to earnings per share by approximately 3.6 pct in 2019​

* OceanFirst Financial Corp - OceanFirst expects to achieve cost savings of approximately 53 pct of Sun's noninterest expense base

* OceanFirst Financial - aggregate consideration to be paid in exchange for sun common stock consists of about 15.1 million shares of co, $72.5 million in cash​

* OceanFirst Financial Corp - Piper Jaffray & Co. is serving as financial advisor to OceanFirst

* Says ‍Sun shareholders will have right to elect to receive stock or cash consideration for their shares​

* Says ‍agreement has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of both companies​

* Says ‍sun National Bank will also merge with and into OceanFirst Bank​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below