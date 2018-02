Feb 20 (Reuters) - Oci Partners Lp:

* OCI PARTNERS LP ANNOUNCES PLACING OF NEW $455M TERM LOAN B

* OCI PARTNERS LP - PROPOSED $40 MILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* OCI PARTNERS - TERM LOAN B FACILITY EXPECTED TO BE PRICED AT LIBOR + 425 BPS AND EXPECTED TO MATURE IN 2025