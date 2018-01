Jan 24 (Reuters) - Ocular Therapeutix Inc:

* OCULAR THERAPEUTIX™ ANNOUNCES PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK

* OCULAR THERAPEUTIX - TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, EXISTING CASH AND EQUIVALENTS, TO FUND PLANNED RESUBMISSION OF NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR DEXTENZA

* OCULAR THERAPEUTIX - TO ALSO USE PROCEEDS TO FUND CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF OTX-TP, OTX-TIC AND OTX-TKI, ADDITIONAL PRECLINICAL, REGULATORY ACTIVITIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: