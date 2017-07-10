FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
25 天内
BRIEF-Ocular Therapeutix submits amendment to potentially extend review for Dextenza NDA
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月10日 / 晚上8点23分 / 25 天内

BRIEF-Ocular Therapeutix submits amendment to potentially extend review for Dextenza NDA

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 10 (Reuters) - Ocular Therapeutix Inc

* Ocular Therapeutix submits amendment to potentially extend review for Dextenza New Drug Application (NDA)

* Ocular Therapeutix Inc - Requesting FDA to consider submission a major amendment and extend current NDA target action date of July 19, under PDUFA

* Ocular Therapeutix - extend current NDA target action date of July 19, under PDUFA by 3 months and to review submission during current review cycle

* Ocular Therapeutix Inc - Ocular Therapeutix submitted a close-out response to all inspectional observations included in FDA form 483

* Ocular Therapeutix Inc - submitted details of a manufacturing equipment change as an amendment to NDA resubmission for Dextenza 0.4 mg

* Ocular Therapeutix Inc - Ocular Therapeutix has modified a piece of manufacturing equipment referenced in NDA resubmission Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below